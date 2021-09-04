Arunachal: Sports Minister calls on the Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The State Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Mama Natung called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 4th September 2021. They discussed about the promotion of sporting activities in the State.

The Governor emphasised on identifying potential sports youths and preparing them for Olympics from an early age. Citing the success of sportspersons from the North Eastern region in the recently concluded Olympics in Japan, he said that with dedicated effort of the State Sports Department, Arunachal Pradesh will be a powerhouse in Sports.

The Governor commended the Sports Minister for the success of sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh in the National and Regional level sports meets. He said that the sportspersons of the State are physically tough and mentally alert and with more focus in honing the skill and techniques in various sporting events, our sports persons will do wonders.

Some of the areas which need attention are the developing of a robust State coaching system, training and supporting sports medicines were needed, high-performance sport facilities and training centres and strengthening pathways for the development of junior athletes will go a long way, the Governor said.

Welfare and well being of sportspersons who bring laurels for the State must be taken care of through various policy programmes of the State Government, the Governor said.

In addition to the sports activities, the Governor advised the Sports Minister to help realise the ‘Fit India Movement’ of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi by reaching out to every citizen and motivating them to involve in physical activity to keep themselves fit.

Earlier, the State Sports Minister briefed the Governor about activities taken up by the State Government to encourage and identify promising sportspersons of Arunachal Pradesh.

Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Anirudh Singh and Director Sports Tadar Apa were also present in the meeting.