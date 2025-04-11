ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: SJVN Releases ₹269.98 Crore Land Compensation for Etalin HEP (3097 MW)

A formal cheque was handed over by Shiraj Swan, Head of Project (Etalin HEP), to Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora.

Last Updated: 11/04/2025
1 minute read

TAWANG- In a significant development for hydro-power in Arunachal Pradesh, SJVN Limited has released ₹269.98 crore as land compensation for the 3097 MW Etalin Hydro-Electric Project (HEP) located in Dibang Valley district.

The announcement was made during a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Tawang Circuit House. Present at the meeting were Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, Commissioner (Power) Sonam Chombay, Advisor H.K. Paliwal, and Secretary (Land Management) A.K. Singh.

SJVN CMD Raj Kumar Chaudhary informed that the compensation amount was deposited in the joint account of the Deputy Commissioner and DLRSO Dibang Valley on March 26, 2025. A formal cheque was handed over by Shiraj Swan, Head of Project (Etalin HEP), to Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora.

Arunachal CM Urges Hydropower Developers to Tap Smaller Projects for Enhanced Capacity

The Etalin HEP, taken over by SJVN along with four other hydro projects totaling 5097 MW, was part of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh on August 12, 2023. These projects together represent an estimated investment of ₹60,000 crore in the Dibang Valley region.

The Etalin project will feature two dams—one on the Dri River and the other on the Talo (Tangon) River—with an underground powerhouse situated near their confluence, close to Etalin village. The project is scheduled for commissioning in December 2033.

Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Warning For Arunachal Pradesh, Assam

CMD Chaudhary reaffirmed SJVN’s commitment to inclusive and responsible development, emphasizing that the compensation marks a crucial step in respecting local community rights while advancing national infrastructure goals.

SJVN Ltd., a leading PSU in power generation, continues to contribute to India’s energy transition through hydro, solar, wind, and thermal projects across the country and abroad.

