Arunachal: Rural Tourism Meet held at Namsai

NAMSAI- Based on the theme of National Tourism Day 2024 “Sustainable Journeys, Timeless Memories” the Department of Tourism, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh conducted a 2 (two) days “Rural Tourism Meet” for all the districts of the eastern zone at Namsai on the 9th and 10th February 2024.

The zonal meet focused on the “Destination Management through Upskilling and Responsible Practices for the Tourism stakeholders”, refreshing the tourism circuits based on the Responsible Tourism guidelines of Anjaw, Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley, Changlang , Lohit , East Siang and Namsai.

The first day of the Meet was attended by 92 Stakeholders comprising Homestay owners, Hoteliers, Resorts owners, Tour operators and potential stakeholders. Resource persons from various backgrounds imparted their expertise during the multiple sessions on both the days based on local models.

Leading the entire Meet, Mrs Bengia Manna Sonam, Deputy Director Tourism presented and discussed at length about the Mission and the objectives of the program. She stressed on the need for responsible and sustainable practices to be adopted along with the community based tourism practice models and other initiatives of the department wherein the stakeholders can be benefitted.

The District Tourism Officers from East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit highlighted the Tourism inventory and scopes of their district and Namsai, Anjaw, Dibang Valley and Changlang district represented by the Stakeholders on the development and impacts of tourism in the districts. Challenges faced were also highlighted by the DTOs.

Separate sessions and discussions on sustainable development of destinations were taken by Raj Basu, Advisor to the Dept. on Rural Tourism and homestays. Hospitality training for Homestays, restaurants and resorts was imparted by Master Trainer S.S.Kar along with practical demonstrations on hospitality and service.

NGOs like, Green Hub and SEED foundation gave presentations on the environmental concerns which through their initiatives has gained momentum and generated interest among both residents and the travellers. Tour Packaging based on responsible tourism and sustainable journeys were done by the stakeholders in 4 groups.

The 2nd day saw the active participants during the group exercises conducted on itinerary design and creation. Participants were felicitated with certification of participation. The meet ended with a vote of thanks.

Objectives and the outcome of Meet was very well defined by the experienced stakeholders themselves in the form of the exercises done and results delivered by them, who expressed their view of this new learning based on sustainable development.