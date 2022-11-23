ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: PS Fisheries meets Fish Farmers at Ziro

He visited Ziro yesterday to take stock of the various schemes implemented under Central State Scheme (CSS) and State Plan Scheme (SPC) by fisheries department.

November 23, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: PS Fisheries meets Fish Farmers at Ziro

ZIRO-  Principal Secretary Fisheries Sandeep Kumar met fish farmers of Ziro-I and Ziro-II and had extensive discussions on the benefits derived from the schemes and sought their suggestions for scaling up aquaculture activities in the district. He visited Ziro yesterday to take stock of the various schemes implemented under Central State Scheme (CSS) and State Plan Scheme (SPC) by fisheries department.

The principal secretary was impressed by the diversified activities of fish farmers like Aqua Tourism, Ornamental Fisheries and Integrated Farming which not only helps in sustaining their family but also supplemented as means of sustainable income.

Watch Video- ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

During the tour, the principal secretary visited the Ornamental Fish-cum-Aqua Fabrication unit of Tailyang Taniyo which is coming up with financial assistance under Mukhya Mantri Neel Kranti Abhiyan (MMNKA) and likely to be made functional soon. This unit will cater to the demands of aquarium hobbyist not only of Ziro but also its adjoining areas.

Related Articles

He was also impressed to see the progress in implementation of Recreational Fisheries unit at Pare Ami assisted under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY) and hoped that the project would be another hot-spot of leisure destination.

Watch Video- Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

Earlier on way to Ziro, the principal secretary inspected Govt. Fish Farm at Yachuli and had detailed discussion with the District Fisheries Development Officer for its revival. Later, he visited the Regional High Altitude Fish Seed Farm Tarin, the proposed site for establishment of the Integrated Aqua Park (IAP) with financial assistance under PMMSY and held extensive consultative meetings with technical expertise to start execution of the project at the earliest. The principal secretary impressed upon the executing agency to plan every detail meticulously to avoid loss and time overrun.

During the tour, the principal secretary was accompanied by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, officers from the Directorate of Fisheries, District Fisheries Development Officer, Farm Manager, Tarin and other officials from Ziro.

Tags
November 23, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Connectivity and energy infrastructure will bring a new dawn of development for the northeastern region: PM Modi

Connectivity and energy infrastructure will bring a new dawn of development for the northeastern region: PM Modi

November 19, 2022
Arunachal: Gaon Burahs Pledge to implement Each One, Teach Ten in Dibang Valley

Arunachal: Gaon Burahs Pledge to implement Each One, Teach Ten in Dibang Valley

November 19, 2022
LIVE UPDATE: PM Modi inaugurates Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal pradesh

LIVE UPDATE: PM Modi inaugurates Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal pradesh

November 19, 2022
Arunachal: PM Modi to inaugurate Donyi Polo airport on Saturday

Arunachal: PM Modi to inaugurate Donyi Polo airport on Saturday

November 18, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu unveils statue of Late Nabam Runghi at ISBT at Lekhi

Arunachal: Pema Khandu unveils statue of Late Nabam Runghi at ISBT at Lekhi

November 18, 2022

Arunachal: Tourism sector has huge potential to drive the state’s economy; CM

November 17, 2022
Arunachal: National Press Day observed at SCCZ

Arunachal: National Press Day observed at SCCZ

November 17, 2022
Arunachal: Mock Exercise on Earthquake held at Ziro, Tawang, Longding, Namsai

Arunachal: Mock Exercise on Earthquake held at Ziro, Tawang, Longding, Namsai

November 17, 2022
Arunachal: Nuranang Day celebrated at Tawang War Memorial

Arunachal: Nuranang Day celebrated at Tawang War Memorial

November 17, 2022
Arunachal: Ziro Valley has the potential to be another Scotland: Telangana CS

Arunachal: Ziro Valley has the potential to be another Scotland: Telangana Special CS

November 17, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button