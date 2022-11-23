Arunachal: PS Fisheries meets Fish Farmers at Ziro

ZIRO- Principal Secretary Fisheries Sandeep Kumar met fish farmers of Ziro-I and Ziro-II and had extensive discussions on the benefits derived from the schemes and sought their suggestions for scaling up aquaculture activities in the district. He visited Ziro yesterday to take stock of the various schemes implemented under Central State Scheme (CSS) and State Plan Scheme (SPC) by fisheries department.

The principal secretary was impressed by the diversified activities of fish farmers like Aqua Tourism, Ornamental Fisheries and Integrated Farming which not only helps in sustaining their family but also supplemented as means of sustainable income.

During the tour, the principal secretary visited the Ornamental Fish-cum-Aqua Fabrication unit of Tailyang Taniyo which is coming up with financial assistance under Mukhya Mantri Neel Kranti Abhiyan (MMNKA) and likely to be made functional soon. This unit will cater to the demands of aquarium hobbyist not only of Ziro but also its adjoining areas.

He was also impressed to see the progress in implementation of Recreational Fisheries unit at Pare Ami assisted under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY) and hoped that the project would be another hot-spot of leisure destination.

Earlier on way to Ziro, the principal secretary inspected Govt. Fish Farm at Yachuli and had detailed discussion with the District Fisheries Development Officer for its revival. Later, he visited the Regional High Altitude Fish Seed Farm Tarin, the proposed site for establishment of the Integrated Aqua Park (IAP) with financial assistance under PMMSY and held extensive consultative meetings with technical expertise to start execution of the project at the earliest. The principal secretary impressed upon the executing agency to plan every detail meticulously to avoid loss and time overrun.

During the tour, the principal secretary was accompanied by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, officers from the Directorate of Fisheries, District Fisheries Development Officer, Farm Manager, Tarin and other officials from Ziro.