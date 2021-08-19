Arunachal: Preparation for ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- To celebrate the Swarnim Vijay Varsh (Victory Flame 1971) alongwith rest of the nation, a preliminary meeting between civil and Military was held this afternoon in Zomkhang Hall at Circuit house Tawang. The victory flame is scheduled to reach Tawang touching other parts of the country from 18th to 20th of September 2021.

Commander Tawang Brigade briefed the house present on gist of the programmes to be chalked out to make this celebration an special event stating that “Tawang has got its own special identity in civil military relations”, and he proposed that the programme should project the rich Monpa culture and spirituality. Brigade commander further sought cooperation and participation from all depending on the covid situation of the district.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Tawang Sang Phuntsok, said this celebration is being organized to commemorate our victory in the war with Pakisthan in 1971, and this is a matter of our nations pride and is our moral duty to contribute in the celebration, However the entire programme and public gathering will be subject to COVID-19 SoPs being issued by the government from time to time.

Zilla Chairperson Tawang Leki Gombu,Principals of Dorjee Khandu Govt College Tawang, Hr. Sec Shool Tawang, President All Monpa Students union(AMSU) representative of NGOs also gave their suggestions and inputs on celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh in Tawang.

Later Tsetan chombey President, YUVA Arunachal(An NGO)constituted a Core Committee for the celebration in consultation with DC Tawang and Commander Tawang Brigade, and said that further more such meetings and discussions will be convened and sub committees will be formed to make this event grand.

The Preliminary Meeting was attended by Public Leaders, Senior officers from District Administration, Army Headquarters Tawang, Principals of Educational Institutions and Representatives from NGOs.