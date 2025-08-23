Arunachal: Pre-Solung Festival 2025 Celebrated in Anini with Traditional Fervour & Youthful Energy

ANINI– The Dibang Adi Family, Anini, celebrated the Pre-Solung Festival 2025 with grandeur and cultural vibrancy, uniting community members, youth, and dignitaries in a memorable gathering at Anini, Dibang Valley.

The event was graced by Mopi Mihu, MLA, Dibang Valley district-cum-Advisor to the Ministers of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Geology, Mining & Minerals, as Chief Guest, and Shri Dipen Molo, District BJP President, Dibang Valley, as Guest of Honour.

Also Read- Mass Social Service Drive in Ziro Valley Sets Stage for Historic Cabinet Aapke Dwar on Sept 6

The day began with the traditional Taku-Taabat Solung rituals performed by the Donyi-Polo Abu (Priest), followed by the unfurling of the Solung Flag and rendition of the Solung Anthem.

In his welcome, Er. Alom Apang, Chief Advisor of Dibang Adi Family, extended greetings to all, while Mr. Nixon Danggen, President of the Pre-Solung Celebration Committee 2025, underscored the festival’s cultural significance, calling it a celebration of tradition, solidarity, and heritage preservation.

Also Read- 22 Students from Jang Achieve Success in AISSEE: Pathway to Defence Careers

A felicitation ceremony honoured the dignitaries, followed by the prize distribution for the Pre-Solung Futsal Tournament 2025.

Antibiotic Avengers – Champions (₹20,000 + trophy)

Siire Football Club – Runners-up (₹10,000)

Special awards for best scorer, goalkeeper, player, and discipline/teamwork.

Both the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour applauded the Dibang Adi Family for promoting cultural values while engaging youth through festive and sporting events.

The Pre-Solung Festival 2025 reaffirmed the Adi community’s enduring traditions, blending reverence for heritage with youthful energy, and strengthening bonds across generations.