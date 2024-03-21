Arunachal Pradesh Shaken by Three Earthquake Strikes within Hours

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh experienced three earthquakes in the early hours of Thursday. The National Center for Seismology confirmed the occurrence of these seismic events, rattling the region within just two hours.

The initial earthquake, registering a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale, jolted the land at 01:49 am local time. Its epicenter was pinpointed in West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, at a latitude of 27.38 and a longitude of 92.77. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, leaving locals in a state of alarm.

Shortly thereafter, at 03:40 am, the second tremor struck, measuring at a magnitude of 3.4. This seismic event was centered in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, with its epicenter located at latitude 27.46 and longitude 92.82, and at a shallower depth of 5 kilometers.

Finally, at 5:13 am, the third tremor was felt, measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale and also occurring at a depth of 5km , as confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 01:49:54 IST, Lat: 27.38 & Long: 92.77, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: West Kameng ,Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/yHYkOctZLL @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966… pic.twitter.com/OKn2O68b68 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 20, 2024

The National Center for Seismology promptly relayed the details of these earthquakes, urging residents to remain vigilant and cautious. Despite the intensity of the tremors, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The occurrence of three earthquakes within such a short timeframe has sparked concerns among the residents of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the region’s vulnerability to seismic activities. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of the populace.

As the region grapples with these natural phenomena, it underscores the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of unpredictable seismic events.