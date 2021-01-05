Arunachal: Police station is to correct the people involved in law breaking- Felix

DOLLUNGMUKH: The Police station is not to give problems but to correct the people who involved in law breaking Said Home Minister Bamang Felix.

Felix was addressing an inaugural function of newly constructed Police station for Dollungmukh township bordering Assam. The police station is to serve the humanity and it should be treated as service centre. He said.

“ Law and order problems can be reduced or minimized or remain maintained if the general public and locals remain in peace and maintain tranquility with communal harmony and brotherhood” Felix said.

“Police are to protect all and it recognized only the law abiding citizens and appeal all section of society to become a law abiding citizens, respect elders, love younger’s and teach a good lesson to upcoming generation so that they become a good citizen and serve the community, society, area, state and country”. Felix observed.

“we should not depend on other and only to police to bring or maintain peace but we should not create problems and law and order problem so that the peace is prevails and also we should also change our mindset for peace, there should not any dispute among the people living on either side of the boundary but to love each other and exchange peace of live and live in peace and harmony” Felix said.

“ It has been observed the misuse of social media now a days, the social media platform should be used for a good cause and urge upon all to use the social media platform for a better output other than to degrade someone image and reputation and create hatred and communal colour” He said.

He also urge upon NHPC authority to work with sincerity and dedicatedly and create a world class infrastructure of 2000 MW Subansiri Lower HPD which would yield fruit for the state and country.

Lauding the role of NHPC in contributing support to the locality through CSR, Felix said that several company through the CSR has been contributing in the public sector for their needs like construction of school, hospital, providing of ambulances, school bus etc and said such works are always appreciated and liked by the locals and the general public.

Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe while addressing the gathering said that the Kamle being a newly created district need infrastructure in all respect in field of education, health and still lacking behind the communication sector. There is a need of several roads for connectivity and other infrastructure for development of the district. He said.

The state government should work out for construction of east west industrial corridor so that the people of the area can reach the Lower Siang and capital without getting any problem in Assam. The work on Tamin-Dollungmukh road is also about to start and once it is completed the district can get direct connectivity with the Daporijo and Ziro. He also requested the NHPC authority to continue to support the locals in their development sector and social upliftment so that the local also remain cooperative during the project functioning period.

Referring to the Bombing zone, Dakpe said that the lease period with Air force is going to expire in few years and state government should not allow further for bombing purpose which is creating noise pollution, air pollution and danger for human existence in the area and due to which we have lost several life previously. He said.

DGP RP Upadhyaya, NHPC Executive Director Arvind Bhatt, Kamle Deputy Commissioner Incharge Atin Padung, SP Rahul Gupta, Dhemaji SP and other officers also address the gathering.

Later the team also visited the project site of 2000 MW and power house area of Subansiri Lower HPD project and interacted with the NHPC Official.

it is to mention that the newly constructed police station has been made with the support and help of NHPC, earlier there was a Police out post and controlled by Raga.