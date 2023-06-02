Arunachal: Plantation drive at Kardo Shiva lingam as part of Mission LiFE

ZIRO- An avenue plantation drive was carried out at the world famous Shiva Lingam temple at Kardo to mark the celebration of ongoing Mission LiFE here today.

Officers of the District Administration and members of several NGO’s planted 30 Dhupi or Christmas Trees at the resting area before the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The event was also organized to commemorate the completion of one year tenure of Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime at the District.

Leading the plantation drive, the DC said that these trees would not only provide shade but also augment the overall ambiance of the temple complex and its surroundings. These trees when fully grown would be a delight to the devotees and tourists visiting the world’s largest Shiva Lingam measuring 25 feet tall and 22 feet wide, he said.

Earlier, the newly posted Hapoli Forest Division Divisional Forest Officer Nani Sha explained the significance of Mission LiFE and informed that the mission had been launched in the state on 9th May by Forest & Environment Minister Mama Natung and it would culminate on 5th June during the World Environment Day.

The members who participated at the early morning avenue plantation drive included DC Bamin Nime, ADC Millo Kojin, DFO Nani Sha, EAC (Dev.) Tage Tatung, Circle Officer Khoda Jailyang, DMO Dr.Tage Kanno, DDSE Tabia Chobin, PD-DPDO Neelam Teji, DD ICDS Dani Yami, DIPRO Gyati Kacho and representatives from the Tani Supung Dukung, Apatani Women Association Ziro and Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society.