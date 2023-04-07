Arunachal: NEC Secretary K Moses Chalai visits Tawang

TAWANG- The Secretary NEC K Moses Chalai is on a two day official visit to Tawang to see the overall progress of developmental projects under NEC in Tawang district.

Interacting with district officers in DC conference hall this morning, Secretary asked the officers to make best utilisation of modern technologies in any field for better and quality production.

He asked officials to explore more scope to hold tourists stay in Tawang. Discussing about the traditional source of livelihood of Monpas like agriculture, Horticulture and Yak rearing he asked the department concerned to take assistance and guidance from institutes like NESAC.

He congratulated district administration for receiving national awards for its public service delivery with special reference to the services being provided to remote villages through Sarkar Aapke dwar now Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0.

Earlier DC Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo in his welcome address gave detailed information about Tawang its historical background, geography flora fauna and major activities of district administration.

DC informed about the initiatives being taken to promote tourist spots towards Zemithang and eastern side of Tawang which includes hot water spring and holy waterfall which in turn will increase the holding and more footfall of tourist in Tawang.

DC suggested that tourists visiting Tawang should undergo one day two nights acclimatisation to avoid high altitude related health complications before proceeding to forward area tourist spots in high altitudes.

Participating in discussion DHO, Tawang Saifur Rahman informed that climatic condition of Tawang is conducive for off season vegetables specially brocollis and need to encourage farmers and link corporate sectors for its commercialisation, besides this, kiwi can be second option as commercial fruit for increasing farmers income he added.

Yak population in the district is around16800 but due to pastoral land being used for security purposes the number of Yak rearing family is decreasing informed SVO Tsering Drema.

Later the Secretary accompanied by concern officers from Executing departments visited Tawang monastery and inspected project site Tawang festival ground and its components.