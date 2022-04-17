Arunachal: Namsai is now developing into a model district- Rijiju

NAMSAI- Union Minister of Law & Justice, Govt of India, Kiren Rijiju chaired a review meeting on Aspirational District Program of Namsai District at District Secretariat, Namsai today.

In his remark, Kiren Rijiju said, “from an aspirational District, Namsai District is now developing into a model district in Arunachal Pradesh”. He said that Namsai District had made a transformational change in development over the last four years which is the result of good leadership led by Deputy Chief Minister, dedicated team of officers led by District Administration and judicious utilization of funds.

He congratulated the Namsai District Administration for the remarkable improvement in their ranking from 93rd to 14th in overall ranking among the 112 Aspirational Districts in the country. He further said that the development model in Namsai can be replicated in other districts too and good developmental schemes in other districts can also be replicated in Namsai for all round development of the State.

He further said that Namsai being centrally located in Eastern Arunachal will become an educational, a tourism and a pilgrimage hub. He assured to help in seeking central funding for Central Sponsored Schemes and also for a multipurpose outdoor stadium in Namsai which he had assured in his earlier visit when he was the Minister of State for Sports & Youth Affairs.

He further said that Arunachal can become the highest per capita income generating State as the central devolution per capita to the State is highest in the North East and added that the need of the hour is to enhance revenue generation in local level.

He appealed to the youths to channelize their energy in positive directions and contribute in development of the State. He said that Arunachal is progressing in a very systemize way in every sector under the leadership of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. He also commended Deputy Chief Minister for the presentation of a futuristic Annual Budget 2022-23 during the budget session.

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein in his speech informed that Namsai District made a quantum jumped in its ranking among the 112 Aspirational Districts in the country from 93rd rank in the first year 2018 to 14th rank in the year 2021-22 as the overall composite score moved from 35.80 in 2018 to 53.40 till February 2022. He said that it is because of the hard work and dedication by the district administration, HoDs, Govt employees and all the stakeholders.

He informed that Namsai District received Rs 15 Crore as award money from NITI Ayog due to its good performance on delta rankings. He further informed that in Health and Nutrition sectors too, Namsai District had made a substantial improvement from 42.16 to 79.40 during the period and secured 1st Delta Rank in 2020 and 2nd delta rank in 2019. The district had secured 1st delta rank twice in the year 2019 and 2020 in the education sector, he added.

On the occasion, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom also spoke while Deputy Commissioner, R K Sharma made a thorough presentation on the status of Aspirational District Program of Namsai District.

Among others, MLA Lekang, Jummum Ete Deori, ZPC Namsai, HoDs, Public Leaders, GBs, NGOs, SHG members and Govt officers were also present in the meeting.