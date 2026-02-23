Arunachal: Namsai Eyes Gold Rank in Aspirational District Index

NAMSAI- A review meeting on the progress of the Aspirational District Programme (ADP), Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) and Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 was held at the DC Conference Hall in Namsai district on Sunday, focusing on key development indicators across health, education and livelihood sectors.

The meeting was conducted under the guidance of Major General K. Narayanan, State Advisor for Arunachal Pradesh under NITI Aayog. Officials assessed the district’s performance using sector-wise Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), reflecting ongoing efforts to improve governance outcomes under national development frameworks.

District Planning Officer K. Sarmah, who also serves as the nodal officer for ADP and ABP, presented a detailed overview of Namsai’s status as an Aspirational District and Chowkham’s progress as an Aspirational Block. The review examined data-driven performance metrics and identified areas requiring targeted interventions.

Under Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0, six KPIs were identified for saturation at the district level and five at the block level. Discussions in the health and nutrition sector focused on improving indicators such as the proportion of newborns weighed at birth, tuberculosis case notification rates and the regular conduct of Village Health, Sanitation and Nutrition Days (VHSND).

Coordination challenges between Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers were highlighted, with officials noting that 320 Anganwadi Centres have been mapped to 185 ASHAs to improve collaboration. Cluster-level meetings and real-time data monitoring were proposed to address existing gaps.

In the education sector, the functionality of girls’ toilets in schools emerged as a key concern, with maintenance and water supply issues affecting sustainability. Officials reported that only 13 schools remain pending for functional upgrades. Meanwhile, in animal husbandry, the Foot and Mouth Disease vaccination programme was reviewed, with plans for special vaccination drives to address challenges such as stray livestock and manpower shortages.

The meeting also evaluated the sustainability of achievements under Sampoornata Abhiyan 1.0, noting that while physical screening targets for hypertension and diabetes had been met, delays in portal data updates impacted overall performance scores.

Under the Aspirational Block Programme, Chowkham’s national ranking of 376 out of 500 as of September 2025 was discussed, with emphasis on improving outcomes in nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources. Officials reiterated the district administration’s ambition to secure a “Gold Medal” ranking in future ADP assessments.

In his keynote address, Major Gen K. Narayanan described development as a collective responsibility and encouraged officers to strengthen teamwork, maintain ownership of targets and ensure community participation. He stressed that sustaining progress requires consistent effort beyond achieving numerical goals.

The review meeting reflects ongoing administrative efforts to align local governance with national development benchmarks, particularly in districts identified for focused policy attention under NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Districts framework.