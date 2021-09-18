Arunachal: NABARD launches Skill Development Training on Retail Sales Associates at Paglam, Lower Dibang Valley

ADVERTISEMENT

PAGLAM ( Lower Dibang Valley )- A 30 days Skill Development Training for on Retail Sales Associate at Paglam, Lower Dibang Valley launched today at Paglam village by Nitya Mili, District Development Manager, NABARD.

Chief Manager SBI Roing, Lead District Manager Roing, Trainer, Chairman Future Vision, village representative from Paglam were also present during the launching programme.

The skill training will cover 50 unemployed rural youths of Paglam village with the objective to provide livelihood and income generation opportunities to these trainees by way of placement or setting up of own units.

NABARD DDM advised all the trainees to take part in the training sincerely and equipped themselves with necessary skills so that they can enable themselves to get placement in shopping malls and other business establishments.

He also advised the NGO to follow up the trainees for a period of one year so that the objectives of the training viz. self-employment and income generation are met.

On the occasion a session on Financial Literacy was also conducted by SBI Roing in order to guide the trainees regarding the loan availing process and to facilitate credit to the desirable candidates applying for loan.