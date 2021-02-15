Arunachal: Mock Exercise On Earthquake by NDRF in Longding 

LONGDING- The two day mock exercise in Longding on earthquake scenario by team of 12 BN National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Itanagar officials under the guidance and assistance of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) concluded today.

The two day exercise started on 14th February with a ‘Table Top’ exercise where a meeting with all the members of the District Disaster Management Authority, the incident response team and other related departments. The mock exercise was conducted at Govt. Higher secondary school Longding.

During the exercise the role of NDRF during Earthquake was demonstrated. The demonstration depicted how eight victim stranded due to earthquake were rescued by various techniques like by cutting, using rope and through surface.

The exercise also showcased what the public or the students should do during such scenario. Also the officials from the NDRF briefed the students about Dos and don’ts during crisis situation.

The program was attended Tanpho Wangnaw, MLA Longding and Bani Lego Deputy Commisioner Longding, DDMO and other officials. Speaking at the occasion Mr. Lego said “as Arunachal is prone to Earthquake and other disasters, we need to emphasize on understanding various disasters and be prepared for any eventualities in order to mitigate the damage caused by the disaster”.

He appreciated the skills and professionalism showcased by the NDRF team during the exercise. Mr Lego also appreciated the cooperation of the school authorities and the NCC cadets for participating in the mock exercise.

Speaking at the occasion the Officer In-charge Inspector Naval Singh told that “such exercise helps in understanding the preparedness, the critical gaps, coordination between sister agencies and the response time in case any disaster”. The mock exercise concluded with the demonstration on making improvised stretchers using local resources like jackets, sweaters or empty rice sacks or blankets for saving life during such crisis.