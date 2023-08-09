ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: MMMD campaign launched in Papum Pare, Namsai

Banners and Messages about the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign was put up in State Transport buses, Trucks and other public transport vehicles.

Last Updated: August 9, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: MMMD campaign launched in Papum Pare, Namsai

CHIPUTA-   Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu launched the Meri Mati Mera Desh ( MMMD )  campaign from Chiputa under Doimukh block on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion a ‘plaque ‘was dedicated to Veer Lt. Tana  Nanna and Lt. Techi Gubin who fought side by side  against the British in Amtolah Conflict ,1873.

Lt. Tana Nanna and Lt. Techi Gubin hails from Deb village and Luchung village under Sagalee respectively. Paying homage to the ‘veers’ DC Cheechung Chukhu called for emulating the patriotism displayed by them.

SP Taru Gusar , Hods, PRI members, students and GBs participated in the event including tree plantations, panch pran pledge and paid homage to the veers.

Related Articles

School children from Govt. Secondary School Mani displayed patriotic cultural programs. Similar programs were held at Mengio, Silsango, Kimin, Toru,Leporiang and Doimukh.

Arunachal: MMMD campaign launched in Papum Pare, Namsai

NAMSAI-   In Namsai District “Meri Maati Mera desh” campaign kick start with much zeal and fervor. On this occasion awareness Campaign amongst the panchayati raj members was conducted in all the Zilla Parishad constituencies by the, Member Secretary concerned.

A foot March was conducted by District Police Namsai in association with ‘A’ Coy, ‘G’ coy 186 Bn CRPF and school Students at Namsai, Chongkham and Mahadevpur PS jurisdictions.  The March started with deliverance of speech on aims and objectives of the program and was followed by Panch Pran Pledge.

Banners and Messages about the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign was put up in State Transport buses, Trucks and other public transport vehicles.

Tags
Last Updated: August 9, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: District Level Yuva Utsav held at Anini

Arunachal: District Level Yuva Utsav held at Anini

Arunachal: Director General of Assam Rifles calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Director General of Assam Rifles calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Tourism stakeholders meet held at Ziro

Arunachal: Tourism stakeholders meet held at Ziro

Arunachal: Start planting trees to combat the climate change; DC Papum Pare

Arunachal: Start planting trees to combat the climate change; DC Papum Pare

Arunachal: DC Papum pare Issues the first Trade license online

Arunachal: DC Papum pare Issues the first Trade license online

Arunachal: Narcotic coordination committee meeting held in Tawang

Arunachal: Narcotic coordination committee meeting held in Tawang

Arunachal: Awareness programme for upcoming MMMD kick starts at Ziro

Arunachal: Awareness programme for upcoming MMMD kick starts at Ziro

Arunachal : 133/32 KV Gas Insulated Substation inaugurated by Chowna Mein

Arunachal : 133/32 KV Gas Insulated Substation inaugurated by Chowna Mein

Arunachal: Meeting held to discuss ‘Meri maati mera desh ‘campaign

Arunachal: Meeting held to discuss ‘Meri mati mera desh‘ campaign

Arunachal to launch 5 channels in line with PM e-VIDYA initiative: Taba Tedir

Arunachal to launch 5 channels in line with PM e-VIDYA initiative: Taba Tedir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button