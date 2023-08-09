Arunachal: MMMD campaign launched in Papum Pare, Namsai

CHIPUTA- Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu launched the Meri Mati Mera Desh ( MMMD ) campaign from Chiputa under Doimukh block on Wednesday.

On the occasion a ‘plaque ‘was dedicated to Veer Lt. Tana Nanna and Lt. Techi Gubin who fought side by side against the British in Amtolah Conflict ,1873.

Lt. Tana Nanna and Lt. Techi Gubin hails from Deb village and Luchung village under Sagalee respectively. Paying homage to the ‘veers’ DC Cheechung Chukhu called for emulating the patriotism displayed by them.

SP Taru Gusar , Hods, PRI members, students and GBs participated in the event including tree plantations, panch pran pledge and paid homage to the veers.

School children from Govt. Secondary School Mani displayed patriotic cultural programs. Similar programs were held at Mengio, Silsango, Kimin, Toru,Leporiang and Doimukh.

NAMSAI- In Namsai District “Meri Maati Mera desh” campaign kick start with much zeal and fervor. On this occasion awareness Campaign amongst the panchayati raj members was conducted in all the Zilla Parishad constituencies by the, Member Secretary concerned.

A foot March was conducted by District Police Namsai in association with ‘A’ Coy, ‘G’ coy 186 Bn CRPF and school Students at Namsai, Chongkham and Mahadevpur PS jurisdictions. The March started with deliverance of speech on aims and objectives of the program and was followed by Panch Pran Pledge.

Banners and Messages about the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign was put up in State Transport buses, Trucks and other public transport vehicles.