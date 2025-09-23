Arunachal: Mini Secretariat, Yachuli Recognized as Clean Public Space Under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025

YACHULI – In a significant step towards building cleaner civic environments, the Mini Secretariat, Yachuli has been formally identified as one of the Clean Public Spaces under the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign.

The programme, organized by the District Administration, Keyi Panyor District, saw enthusiastic participation from citizens, officials, and local stakeholders.

Community members actively joined in cleaning the premises, collecting waste, and spreading awareness about the importance of hygiene and sustainable upkeep of public spaces.

Also Read- Lakhs Gather as Assam’s Cultural Titan Zubeen Garg Cremated with Honors

Deputy Commissioner Mrs Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, along with Likha Teji, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and other senior officials were present.

They lauded the public’s involvement and encouraged continued community-led efforts to promote cleanliness.

The District Administration expressed deep appreciation to citizens and departments for their collaborative spirit, underscoring that the recognition of Yachuli’s Mini Secretariat is both a symbol of collective responsibility and a model for future initiatives across the district.