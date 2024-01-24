Arunachal: Longding District Law Students’Union distributed Pen, Pencils, to the students

Given the lamentable performance recorded in Longding District during the previous year, ranking as the poorest among all districts in Arunachal Pradesh, the union is actively participating in students’ improvement. This distribution campaign is a proactive measure aimed at galvanizing and motivating students to excel in their impending final examinations

Last year’s dismal performance in Longding District serves as a poignant reminder, driving the union’s dedication to fostering positive change. The provision of essential stationery materials is a testament to the union’s commitment to creating an environment conducive to academic success.

The Longding District Law Students’ Union expresses profound gratitude to Yumlam Tana, DDSE Longding, for his proactive actions in shaping the educational landscape in Longding District. His friendly approach and collaborative efforts have significantly contributed to creating a supportive atmosphere for the student community.

In addition, the union extends heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Taifa Wangsa, a dedicated student activist from Nginu Village, and Mr. Lokto Wangham, the esteemed Chief of Wakka, for their active participation in the meeting and commendable contributions. Their involvement underscores a collective commitment to nurturing educational excellence within the district.