Arunachal: Lipi Gamlin of RKMS Aalo attends ISRO’s YUVIKA

AALO- Miss Lipi Gamlin, a student of Ramakrishna Mission School ( RKMS ), Aalo, has emerged as the standout candidate from West-Siang, Arunachal Pradesh to attend ISRO Yuvika.

The ISRO Yuvika ( ISRO- Yuva Vigyani Karyakram ) program, known for its commitment to promoting scientific curiosity and innovation among young individuals. The program provides a unique platform for talented students to delve into the fascinating world of space science and technology.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

It offers participants a chance to engage in hands-on activities, lectures by eminent scientists, and even exposure to live projects under the guidance of renowned mentors.

As the criteria for selection, ISRO conducted a space-quiz, and considered previous academic score and extracurricular achievements in scientific fields.

Miss Lipi Gamlin, a Class-X student of Ramakrishna Mission School ( RKMS ) , Aalo, has emerged as the standout candidate from West-Siang, Arunachal Pradesh among 350 selected participants from all over India for ISRO Yuvika.

Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History

Expressing her elation, Lipi Gamlin shared, “Being selected and then participating in the ISRO Yuvika program is a dream come true for me. I am immensely grateful for this opportunity to learn from the best in the field and contribute to the advancements in space science.

Arunachal: Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

I hope to make the most of this experience and inspire others to pursue their passion for space exploration.”

Throughout the program that was held at North-East Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC), Shillong from 15th May, 2023 to 26th May, 2023, the participants had the chance to interact with industry experts, scientists, and astronauts, providing them with invaluable exposure and mentorship opportunities.

This experience will undoubtedly enhance their knowledge, nurture their skills, and pave the way for a promising future in the field of space science.