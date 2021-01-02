Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju inspects Nafra CHC

NAFRA: The Union Minister for Sports & Youths Affairs Kiren Rijiju today paid a visit to Nafra Community Health Centre (CHC) In West Kameng district and discussed the update of the medical services and also meet the staffs and indoor patents.

The Union Minister accompanied with the Bomdila-Nafra MLA Dongru Siongju inspected all wards and interacted the indoor patients and distributed fruits & visited OPD and other wards of the hospital etc.

In an interaction function held at the hospital campus the SMO Dr. S K Singh inform the Minister and the MLA about Acute shortage of Doctors & Staffs and other issue confronting the health centre.

The hospital incharge also apprise about the poor infrastructure and facilities available for the locality and the staffs. He also submitted a memorandum on the occasion.

Both the Union Minister & Bomdila MLA assured for a New Ambulance and Construction of New Hospital Building campus.

Recently elected panchayat leaders, hospital staffs, ASHAs and locals leaders of the area among other were also present on the occasion.