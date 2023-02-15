ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Khilkhilata Bachpan Abhiyan launched in Namsai

As a part of the campaign, a WALKATHON awareness rally themed ‘Say No To Abuse’ was flagged off by EAC, S. Wangmu Mosobi and DySP Namsai.

NAMSAI- Piramal Foundation in convergence with District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and Mahila Shakti Kendra (Women and Child Development Department, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh) has launched KHILKHILATA BACHPAN ABHIYAAN in Aspirational District Namsai to create awareness and capacity building of teachers and NGO members on problems like Child Sexual Abuse and Child Trafficking. This campaign aims at creating happy, safe and secured childhood.

As a part of the campaign, a WALKATHON awareness rally themed ‘Say No To Abuse’ was flagged off by EAC, S. Wangmu Mosobi and DySP Namsai.

The rally started from Kendriya Vidyalaya, till APIL ground Namsai where CDPO, W. Khimum and Shankar Gawas of Piramal Foundation interacted with students and shared the motive of the campaign. Rally was supported by district administration, Namsai police, ArSRLM, the birds and bees talk and Mumbai based NGO Arpan.

More than 100 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya and government schools, teachers, members from voluntary organizations, anganwadi workers, SHG members took part in rally to raise their voices again Child sexual abuse, child marriage and child trafficking.

Principal , KV Namsai, DPL Trideep Doley, Protection Officer Priya Pomoung, Doyir Pakam, Senya Aboh of TBBT, ArSRLM staffs were present at the event.

