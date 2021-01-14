Arunachal: Keep mountain clean and green in Lower diving valley  

ROING- Keep Mountains Clean and Green: A campaign for plastic free Lower Dibang Valley launched today at Dambuk Sub-Division under Lower Dibang Valley District today.

Golo Saring District President ABK has unveiled the signage in presence of LDV DC, SP, ADC & EAC Dambuk, EE & AE PHED, District Tourism Officer, HGBS & GBs, newly elected PRI members, members of CBOs, NGOs and Village Welfare Committee.

DC outlined the aims and objectives of the campaign and he informed that three Level Task Force Committees at District, Block and Village Levels has been constituted for strict regulation and monitoring of campaign in the district.

EE PHED Roing highlighted time on impact of plastic wastes and garbage for human survival. The campaign was officially launched in the district on 11 January 2021 from Shantipur Check Gate.