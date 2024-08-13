ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Himalayan University (HU) organized the workshop on ‘Practical utility of Agriculture field implements for Organic and inorganic Farming’

40 students of BSc/ MSc Agriculture along with the professors of different departments of university, various faculty members graced the occasion.

ITANAGAR-  Himalayan University (HU), The department of Agriculture has successfully organized the workshop for demonstration session of agriculture field equipment’s including the power tiller and Crop Production technology of different kharif crops under organic farming and inorganic farming on 13th Aug 2024.

The program was inaugurated by Prof. Venugopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, Himalayan University.

The resource person, Mr. Dodhi Mohan conducted the practical session of Power tillers using different types of implements.

He elaborated the operating system of mini tractor and how the students can conduct the tillage operation onto the field using different types of implements for various crops?

Dr Raja, HoD Agriculture (HU) elaborated the theme of different research crop trails conducted by students.

The students of BSc (Agriculture) and MSc (Ag.) Agronomy is working on production technology of different crops under organic and inorganic farming such as rice, sesamum, green gram, black gram and other kharif crops on different parameters like intercropping of sesamum with green gram and black gram, Integrated nutrient management, weed management, Application of nano-fertilizers, Biofertilizers and Organic manures etc at Agriculture field of Himalayan university.

Dr Kasinam Doruk, Faculty, Agri HU, elaborated about the Practical utility of nano-fertilizers for obtaining the maximum crop yield.

Dr Sonbeer, Faculty, Agri HU explained about the intercropping system of sesamum with legume crops and their practical output.

Overall, the session was much informative. 40 students of BSc/ MSc Agriculture along with the professors of different departments of university, Dean Research Dr Dev and various faculty members Mr Ibrahim khan and Dr Feroz graced the occasion.

