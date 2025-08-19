Arunachal: H-Spring Foundation Marks Second Anniversary, Dedicated to Children with Special Needs

PASIGHAT- The H-Spring Foundation, a non-profit organization working for Children with Special Needs (CWSN), celebrated its 2nd Foundation Day with enthusiasm at Diking, Pasighat today. The Foundation provides crucial services including rehabilitation, counselling, special education, and various therapies aimed at fostering inclusive growth and development of differently-abled children.

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani congratulated the H-Spring Foundation team led by Chairperson Dr. Oimang Megu. She lauded the Foundation for its “yeoman service” towards empowering children with special needs and promoting inclusive education in the district.

The DC emphasized the importance of early intervention and highlighted that a collective effort by parents, teachers, and therapists was key to empowering children with special needs and ensuring their holistic development.

Welcoming the dignitaries, parents, and students, Dr. Oimang Megu shared the journey, achievements, and future challenges of the Foundation. She stressed the need for customized inclusive education based on auditory, visual, and tactile learning methods, enabling CWSN to understand basic subjects such as Mathematics, English, Hindi, and Moral Science effectively.

Dr. Kapong Modi (PT) presented a detailed overview of the Foundation’s activities, which include, Early intervention & health rehabilitation, Legal awareness programmes, Counselling & community engagement, Special education support and Internship opportunities for Social Work students of Arunachal Pradesh University

The Foundation caters to children with various disabilities including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), ADHD, Speech & Language Disorders, Cerebral Palsy, Global Developmental Disorders, Down’s Syndrome, Intellectual & Learning Disabilities, and other neurological challenges.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Menuka Kadu, HoD, Social Work, Arunachal Pradesh University, stressed the importance of changing societal attitudes, urging communities to focus on the abilities of children rather than their disabilities.

The Foundation Day was marked by a series of lively performances by children, including group dances, poem recitations, fancy dress competitions, and a prize distribution ceremony, which added colour and joy to the celebrations.

The event reflected the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to nurturing inclusivity, dignity, and empowerment for children with special needs in East Siang and beyond.