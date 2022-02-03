Arunachal: Governor presents citation to 6/11 Gorkha Rifles and 20 Sikh

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented Governor’s citation to 6th Battalion of 11th Regiment of Gorkha Rifles (6/11 GR) and 20th Battalion of The Sikh Regiment (20 SIKH) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 3rd February 2022. Colonel Pankaj Kumar, Kirti Chakra of 6/11 GR and Colonel AB Sahu of 20 SIKH along with their Subedar Majors and their junior most Sepoys received the citation from the Governor.

The Governor commended the Battalions for effectively performing their operational roles, maintaining extremely good relations with the District Administration and creating an excellent bonhomie with the civil population. He wished the Battalions all success in their future assignments.

The Governor appreciated the 6th Battalion of 11th Regiment of Gorkha Rifles for establishing a very good Civil-Military relationship through various outreach and initiatives like medical camps, infrastructure support and promotion of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the remote villages. The Battalion has been assisting the civil administration, government officials and local people for developing Kaho as a Model Village.

The Governor appreciated the 20 SIKH for rendering humanitarian assistance to the local population by providing medical facilities, construction of huts at high altitude traditional grazing grounds, repair of bridges, facilitating the preservation of the people’s worshiping places and geospatial mapping of the area.

The Governor called upon the Indian Army Battalions to create awareness regarding the checking of the spread of COVID Pandemic. He advised them to motivate the people to take vaccination at the earliest at the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre and also urged the people to maintain COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour and Protocol, i.e. wear facemask, wash hands frequently, and follow social distancing by practicing ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’ while interacting with them.

The Governor exhorted the Battalions to continue their good work, especially creating goodwill amongst the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He advised them to encourage and train the local youths, including girls to join the Indian Armed Forces.