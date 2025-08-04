Arunachal: Duitongkhar Hosts Horticulture Awareness Drive under Vibrant Village Programme

DUITONGKHAR (Tawang Dist ) – In a proactive step toward eco-friendly and sustainable rural development, a Horticulture Awareness cum Input Distribution Programme was organized today under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) at Duitongkhar Circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district.

The event, held under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), focused on organic farming practices, promoting locally suitable crops, and distributing input kits to boost agricultural productivity and rural income.

Circle Officer Tsetan Droma, the Chief Guest, stressed the importance of group farming, market access, and leveraging schemes like Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY). She urged farmers to shift toward sustainable practices aligned with the local agro-climatic needs.

District Horticulture Officer Safior Rahman conducted live demonstrations of organic inputs, including liquid manure, organic pesticides, fungicides, bactericides, and granular manures, highlighting their environmental and health benefits.

Assistant Commandant Himmat Singh of the ITBP pledged logistical and marketing support to farmers via the Mission Arun Himveer initiative and encouraged optimal use of distributed kits.

Earlier, SDHO Koncho Gyatso briefed attendees on VVP and other departmental schemes that promote horticulture-based livelihoods.

A key highlight was the ceremonial distribution of horticulture input kits to 48 farm families, each including:

12 types of hybrid vegetable seeds

Organic liquid manure and granular fertilizers

Bio-pesticides, fungicides, bactericides, virucides

Agricultural sprayers

The programme saw active participation from Gaon Buras, PRI members, horticulture officials, and ITBP personnel, reflecting a unified commitment to empowering border communities through sustainable agriculture.