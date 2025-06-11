Arunachal: DC Vishakha Yadav Leads Papum Pare’s First Steering Committee Meeting on Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025

YUPIA– In a proactive step ahead of the monsoon season, Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav chaired the first District-Level Steering Committee meeting for the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025 at the DC’s Conference Hall in Yupia.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders from health, education, and sanitation departments to coordinate efforts for diarrhoea prevention and child health protection.

Highlighting the seasonal spike in diarrhoeal diseases during monsoons, DC Yadav called for early preventive action and inter-departmental coordination to reduce the disease burden, particularly among children.

“We must work as a cohesive team to improve the health parameters of the district,” she stated, assuring full administrative support in addressing health infrastructure gaps.

District Medical Officer Dr. Reena Ronya provided updates on current health programmes in Papum Pare, including Immunization, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) management, TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, and the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP).

Dr. Taniya Raju, District ASHA Nodal Officer, presented an in-depth PowerPoint on the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025, which aims for zero child deaths due to diarrhoea through a range of interventions, including:

Promotion of ORS and Zinc use

Strengthening of hygiene and handwashing practices

Ensuring safe drinking water

Boosting public awareness and health system responsiveness

The campaign targets 3,611 children under 5 years of age across Papum Pare and will roll out in two phases:

Preparatory Phase: 2nd – 15th June 2025

Implementation Phase: 16th June – 31st July 2025

The meeting also featured inputs from DD-ICDS Jaya Taba, PHED EE Shawang Riang, representatives from the DDSE Office, and Medical Officers in charge from various health units.