Arunachal: DC Papum Pare inspects various ongoing projects under Balijan Sub-Division

Yupia – The Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare Pige Ligu visited various ongoing development projects under Balijan Sub-Division today. He was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Jimmy Chiram, EE PWD, Byabang Tugu, EE RWD Er. Techi Jobae and others.

The Team visited and inspected ongoing bailey bridge project over Papum river at Ramghat wherein the construction firm and Power Projects Pvt Ltd informed the DC that construction materials like steel girders and plates etc are ready and bridge will be complete by April’2021, however EE PWD assured that department will make their best effort to complete it by March’2021.

The said bridge is important lifeline of people living in Tarasso circle.

Thereafter, the team also visited 20 men Barrack-Cum- Police Outpost at Dullung village. Taking note of water supply problem of the upcoming barrack , SP assured to look into the problem.

While returning from Ramghat, the team also inspected the ongoing CHC building of Balijan which was delayed due to pandemic situation, but the contractor assured to handover the building to health department before March’2021.