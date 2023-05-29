Arunachal: DC inaugurates SBI Yupia branch

YUPIA- Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu inaugurated the new SBI Yupia branch office at Yupia on Monday.

The SBI Yupia branch earlier housed in a single hall at DC office since 2012, has been shifted to the UD Cafeteria building at Yupia.

Arunachal: DDC held at Yupia, status of schemes reviewed

Congratulating the team DC Cheechung Chukhu said that the “ well refurbished office will accommodate the increasing customer footfall and facilitate the bank in delivering better services.”

He advised the officers and officials of the banks to be customer friendly and enrich the banking experience of the customers.

He further assured to provide land whenever “the permanent office building of the SBI gets approved from the higher authorities ”.

Arunachal: Annual Skill Mela held at Yupia

Responding to the Branch Manager Smt. Dusu Dimming’s representation on poor internet connectivity the DC informed that land has been demarcated in consultation with the DLRSO for installation of airtel tower in Yupia.

Besides officers and officials of the bank Vikal Sharma, Regional Manager RBI and Shri Dewa Chand, Chief Manager ( Ops), SBI were present during the programme.