ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Court Sentences Man to 20 Years in POCSO Case

Special POCSO court in Papum Pare sentences a Lakhimpur resident to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor and threatening her with circulation of objectionable photographs.

Last Updated: 11/03/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Court Sentences Man to 20 Years in POCSO Case

ITANAGAR- A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping a minor girl and extorting money by threatening to circulate her objectionable photographs on social media.

The judgment was delivered by Special Judge (POCSO) Dr Hirendra Kashyap, who convicted the accused, Minhajul Ali, a resident of Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the prosecution, the accused sexually assaulted the minor and later blackmailed her by threatening to release objectionable photographs online. The threats were allegedly used to extort money from the victim.

Also Read- MLA Kumar Waii Raises Job Policy in Assembly

During the trial, the court examined evidence presented by the prosecution, including the victim’s testimony and supporting material that indicated coercion and intimidation by the accused.

After evaluating the evidence and circumstances of the case, the court held the accused guilty under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and other applicable sections of law.

The court subsequently sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Also Read- Key Development Issues Discussed in Assembly, MLAs Raise Connectivity, School Issues

The POCSO Act provides stringent punishment for sexual offences against children and aims to ensure speedy trials and protection of victims.

The judgment highlights the judiciary’s continued focus on addressing crimes against minors and ensuring accountability for offences involving sexual violence and exploitation.

Tags
Last Updated: 11/03/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal: Key Development Issues Discussed in Assembly, MLAs Raise Connectivity, School Issues

Arunachal: Key Development Issues Discussed in Assembly, MLAs Raise Connectivity, School Issues

Arunachal Assembly Condemns Racial Abuse

Arunachal Assembly Condemns Racial Abuse

Arunachal: SAKD 2.0 Camp Held in East Siang's Berung

Arunachal: SAKD 2.0 Camp Held in East Siang’s Berung

Arunachal: Losar Festival Celebrated in Bomdila

Arunachal: Losar Festival Celebrated in Bomdila

Arunachal: Eco Harmony Fest Concludes in Shergaon

Arunachal: Eco Harmony Fest Concludes in Shergaon

Arunachal: Bull Exchange Programme Held in East Siang

Arunachal: Bull Exchange Programme Held in East Siang

Arunachal: HPV Vaccination Campaign Launched in Namsai

Arunachal: HPV Vaccination Campaign Launched in Namsai

Arunachal: 105 Karko Households Back PFR Activities

Arunachal: 105 Karko Households Back PFR Activities

Arunachal: Wildlife Alert Issued After Tiger Sighting in Doimukh

Arunachal: Wildlife Alert Issued After Tiger Sighting in Doimukh

Arunachal Govt Steps Up Support for Puroik Community

Arunachal Govt Steps Up Support for Puroik Community

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button