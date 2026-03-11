Arunachal: Court Sentences Man to 20 Years in POCSO Case

ITANAGAR- A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping a minor girl and extorting money by threatening to circulate her objectionable photographs on social media.

The judgment was delivered by Special Judge (POCSO) Dr Hirendra Kashyap, who convicted the accused, Minhajul Ali, a resident of Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

According to the prosecution, the accused sexually assaulted the minor and later blackmailed her by threatening to release objectionable photographs online. The threats were allegedly used to extort money from the victim.

During the trial, the court examined evidence presented by the prosecution, including the victim’s testimony and supporting material that indicated coercion and intimidation by the accused.

After evaluating the evidence and circumstances of the case, the court held the accused guilty under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and other applicable sections of law.

The court subsequently sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The POCSO Act provides stringent punishment for sexual offences against children and aims to ensure speedy trials and protection of victims.

The judgment highlights the judiciary’s continued focus on addressing crimes against minors and ensuring accountability for offences involving sexual violence and exploitation.