Arunachal: CM holds a meeting with the Arunachal Olympic Association

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today held a meeting with the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) to review the preparations for the successful conduct of the first-ever Sansad Khel Spardha-2023 to be held in the State.

Assuring all support from the state government, the Chief Minister said the event is being organized as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to identify sports talent so that they may find place at the national and international sports platforms.

He stressed that ‘Sansad Khel Spardha’ be popularized as a mass sports programme so that the culture of sports is encouraged among the youths and their sporting talents are groomed and channelized.

The Chief Minister also emphasized for popularizing Para sports in the State, and appreciated the works of Paralympic Association of Arunachal Pradesh in this regard.

AOA Secretary General Bamang Tago, during the meeting, made a detail presentation on the ongoing preparatory works for the smooth conduct of the ‘Sansad Khel Spardha’.

The review meeting was also attended by Anirudh Saran Singh, IRS, Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs, GoAP, Tadar Apa, Director, Sports and state leading sports promoters including Abrham K. Techi, Sr. Vice President, AOA, Toko Teki, Vice President, AOA, Bulang Marik, Treasurer, AOA, Kipa Ajay, Secretary General, APFA and Techi Sonu, Secretary General Paralympic Association of Arunachal Pradesh.