Arunachal: Chowna Mein reviews Parshuram Kund Development Project

DCM also enquired about the status of National Highway Project from Brahmakund to Chongkham which he had assured to take up with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

April 18, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein reviews Parshuram Kund Development Project
  • PARSHURAM KUND is located in Lohit district, is famous pilgrimage site for Hindus. The origin of the kund is associated with Parashuram’s matricide described in the Srimad Bhagvat, Kalikapurana and in the Mahabharata.

CHONGKHAM-  Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein reviewed the progress of 37.87 Cr Parshuram Kund Development Project (PKDP) being implemented at the holy pilgrimage site in Lohit District today. The project is executed by Public Work Department and funded by Govt of India under PRASAD Scheme.

While reviewing the progress, DCM asked the executing agency to expedite the work in war footing. He said that Parshuram Kund is going to be one of the biggest pilgrimage site in the country and said, “it will be developed into a major tourist destination”.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner, Tezu to map the earmarked area of 75 hectare in Parshuram Kund and to make it free from all encumbrances. He further asked the Project Manager of Parshuram Kund Development Project to prepare a master plan indicating all the components like River Front restaurant, view point, children park, Guest House, etc which can be taken up in the Phase-II of the project. He informed that fund for flood protection and boundary wall for Parshuram Kund has already been sanctioned by the State Govt.

Also Read this- Parshuram Kund, The Hindu Pilgrimage Site

He further said that Rs 1 Cr as annual grants-in-aid will be provided from the State Govt to the Committee for Parshuram Kund for running and maintenance of the pilgrimage site and for organizing annual Mela in the site. He asked the Deputy Commissioner, Tezu to form a committee involving the Parshuram Kund Development Trust and local people to oversee the functioning and maintenance of the pilgrimage site.

DCM also enquired about the status of National Highway Project from Brahmakund to Chongkham which he had assured to take up with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In the meeting, former MLA Chongkham cum Patron, Parshuram Kund Development Society (Trust), C T Mein, DC Namsai, R K Sharma, DC Tezu, Marge Sora, SE PWD (E-Z) cum Project Manager, T Tabin, Director Tourism, Abu tayeng, Lohit ZPC, Sadula Krisikro and Sage from Parshuram Kund, Sri Hari Sharan Das were present among others.

April 18, 2022
