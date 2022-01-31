ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Boy allegedly abducted by PLA, reunited with parents

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Indian Army's Spear Corps shared pictures from the heart warming incident,

January 31, 2022
TUTING-  Arunachal Pradesh youth Miram Taron was reunited with his parents in Tuting, Upper Siang district on Monday. The 17-year-old was handed over by the Indian Army to the family nearly two weeks after he was allegedly abducted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Indian Army’s Spear Corps shared pictures from the heart warming incident, saying that Taron was given an ’emotional and rousing reception by parents and locals’. The images shared by Spear Corps showed the teenager hugging his family. Taron was also seen posing alongside locals and Indian Army officials and behind a banner that read ‘Welcome Back To Tuting’.

Also Read-  Chinese PLA hands over abducted Arunachal boy to Indian Army

The Chinese PLA  handed over the ‘abducted’, Miram Taron, to the Indian Army at WACHA-DAMAI interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh on Jan 27.

Miran Taron was allegedly ‘abducted’ on January 19 from Lungta Jor area under Siyungla area of Upper Siang district.

Also Read- China’s PLA abducted 5 villagers from Arunachal Pradesh- MLA Ninong Ering

Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal East, had last week claimed that the Chinese Army abducted a minor boy from inside Indian territory. According to him, the incident took place near the place where the Tsangpo river enters in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Indian Army on January 23 had said that the “ Taron” had been found by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Also Read-  5 youths who went missing from Nacho are still untraced- DGP

Earlier, in September 2020, the Chines PLA had kidnapped five boys from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district before releasing them after about a week.

The villagers in the region are always forced to trek through the remote mountainous areas of Arunachal Pradesh due to the lack of proper roads. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China.

January 31, 2022
