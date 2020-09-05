China’s PLA abducted 5 villagers from Arunachal Pradesh- MLA Ninong Ering

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: China’s People’s Liberation Army ( PLA ) has abducted five people from Arunachal Pradesh, claimed Ninong Ering, Congress MLA from Pasighat.

Speaking to Media, Ninong Ering said the Chinese Army has started incursions in Arunachal Pradesh after Ladakh and Doklam. The Congress lawmaker also claimed that the Chinese have crossed the LAC.

Ering had tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, raising alarm about Chinese incursions into Arunachal Pradesh. He also attached a screenshot of a Facebook post by one Prakash Ringling who claimed that his brother was one of the five people who were abducted from by the Chinese Army.

SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier,a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia https://t.co/8gRdGsQfId pic.twitter.com/KbDMJ3bUi2 — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) September 4, 2020

The post also named the five people who have allegedly been abducted by PLA.

The Facebook post by Prakash Ringling read: “My bro, Prasad Ringling S/O Tako Ringling and other four youth of Nacho circle had been abducted by People Liberation Army from Sera-7 (Indo-China border). So, kindly request to state Govt . And Army Authority take immediate actions. To bring these boys back to their home. It is an appeal from family members of these boys. (sic)”

The five people — identified as Tanu Bakar, Prasat Ringling, Ngaru Diri, Dongtu Ebiya, and Toch Singkam — have reportedly been abducted from Sera 7 area under Upper Subansiri district along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Day before the All Arunachal Pradesh Student’s Union ( AAPSU ) had stated that ” Chinese should respect the MacMohon line “. The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) strongly condemns the repeated incursions and creation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).