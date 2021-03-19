 Arunachal: BJP ST Morcha state executive meeting concludes  

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- The two days Bharatiya Janata Party ST Morcha state executive body meeting which was held here at Pasighat from 18th-19th March concluded today with adoption of resolutions like special care assistance to tribal schemes, grant-in-aid under article 275(1) of constitution, strengthening education among ST students in low literary districts etc.

Addressing the function, State BJP President Biyuram Wahge said that it is an opportunity for all the party leaders and karyakartas to create awareness among the masses in rural areas highlighting the various state and central flagship schemes for the development of rural area, circle, district and state and welfare of people. He also encouraged and motivated the party cadres and the workers and urged them to work harder and also advocated for maintaining discipline to strengthen the party.

Minister Health & SJETA Alo Libang elaborated several schemes which have been made for rural people, villagers, downtrodden, women and children and others section of society but its benefit will be obtained only when the party workers and other like minded people and party karyakartas join the party and government to create awareness to the rural and deserving section of society.

MLA Namsai and General secretary Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Nalong Mize, Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong, Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam and Chairman APPBB Tayek Goi also addressed the gathering.

Several issues of state and party and welfare of the general public and other related issues were discussed in the state executive body meeting. The executive meeting concluded today while conducting a swachh bharat abhiyan and cleaned the meeting premises.

The meeting was attended by Biyuram Waghe, MLA cum state BJP President, Alo Libang, Minister, Health & Family Welfare, Women & Child Development and SJETA, Nyato Dukam, Tali MLA cum Chairman, APB&OCWWEB), Kipa Babu, National Secretary ST Morcha, Zingnu Namchoom, Kaling Moyong, Tayek Goi, Nalong Mize, Puinnyo Apum, Nich Nikh, Yalem Taga Burang, Aku Borang and others and the executing meeting was organized BJP ST Morcha led by President, Hinium Tachu and Himalaya Tayeng, district ST Morcha president