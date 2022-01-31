Arunachal: Bird Identification and Basic Ornithology certificate course inaugurated at Miao

ADVERTISEMENT

MIAO- The Inaugural program for a certificate course under the Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP) on “Bird Identification and Basic Ornithology” was organized today on 31st January 2022, at Namdapha Jungle Camp, Miao.

A total of 17 trainees have been selected to undergo a certificate training course on “Bird Identification and Basic Ornithology” under ENVIS Hub, Department of Environment & Forest, with the guidance of the members of the Society for Environment Awareness and Conservation of Wildlife (SEACOW), Miao.

The program was inaugurated by the Field Director of Namdapha National Park, Aduk Paron. Addressing a function, he requested the participants to be punctual to attend the 160 hours Certificate Course and also grab this opportunity to become an expert in avian fauna and become a professional Birding guide or become a Conservationist to save these species.

Also, he expressed his happiness to know of this program and inspired the Participants to learn and make use of this Golden opportunity, so that it can be used in Conservation and Tourism activities.

At the outset, Phupla Singpho, Secretary, Society for Environment Awareness and Conservation of Wildlife (SEACOW) welcomed the Guests and the 17th registered Participants of the program. And highlighted the importance of the ^Bird Identification and Basic Ornithology ^ in this flagship program called Green Skill Development Program of the Ministry of Environment and Forest, Govt, of India.

It was also attended by Ms, Bela Tikhak, a prominent Tour Operator and Homestay Owner. Tajum Yomcha, Scientist cum Research Officer and Mayur Wariya, assistant Research Officer also attended the Program.

The training program is being funded by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Govt of India through ENVIS Hub, Department of Environment & Forest, GoAP.

The programme is being coordinated by Director Environment & ENVIS Coordinator, deptt. of Environment, Forests & Climate Change Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.