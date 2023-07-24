Arunachal: awareness for Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana held at Kyidphel

ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

TAWANG-  The department of Horticulture, Tawang conducted a day long awareness Training-cum- Field demonstration about different programmes under  Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana at EAC office, Kyidphel, today. There were 55 progressive farmers along with  concerned  Gaon Buras and Gram Panchayat Members attending the training programme.

Speaking on the inaugural and technical session, Tenzin Monpa, Senior public leader encouraged the farmers to take optimum benefit of the State flagship programme- Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana ( ANBY)-2023-24 which was initially launched on 3rd September 2021 by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

He told the gathering that Govt. Jobs are limited, this programme is a boon to the marginal farmers to acquaint themselves to be self reliant with sustainable source of livelihood, which will gradually build up commercial mode of farming.

Safior Rahman, District Horticulture Officer (DHO), Tawang gave elaborate details on eligibility criteria, Pattern of Assistance,  Guidelines & scope of the scheme with mode of implementation. While Koncho Gyatso, HDO Tawang described on various programmes covered under Atma  Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana.

Later during interactive session the  doubts and queries raised by farmers relating to the schemes were attended and cleared by the DHO.

