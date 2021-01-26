Arunachal: Anshu Jamsenpa Conferred With Padma Shri

Itanagar/Bomdila- Dr. Anshu Jamsenpa- the Guiness World Record holder mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh who scaled world’s highest peak Mount Everest five times that too twice in a record shortest time of 5 days have been conferred Padma Shri by Government of India on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

She will be decorated with Padma Shri award along with Padma Vibhusan and Padma Bhusan awardees by the President of India in a gala function which will be organised in Rastrapati Bhawan New Delhi at a later date.

Reacting on being conferred Padma Shri award Dr Anshu Jamsenpa said, ‘Awards energizes sportspersons to excel but Padma Shri means Responsibility’.

I humbly accept the award which is one of the country’s highest civilian award bestowed on me for my accomplishments as a mountaineer.

I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Chief Minister Pema Khandu Ji and Union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Ji for this rare recognition and honour.

I also acknowledge the support received from my instructors, sponsors, family members, media friends and well-wishers for their continued support.

I dedicate my Padma Shri award to Indian Mountaineering Foundation and the mountaineering fraternity of India.