Arunachal: 235 cases Disposed during National Lok Adalat

ITANAGAR- Over 235 Cases were disposed out of 2008 taken up listed cases in today’s National Lok Adalat held at different districts all over the state.

Along with other Legal Services Authorities, 2nd National Lok Adalat of the year was conducted by Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), Itanagar under the aegis of NALSA today on 13th May, 2023 in various courts of the State organised by District Legal Services Authorities.

The Lok Adalat were held at the District & Session Court(D&SC) of Bomdila, Tezu, Aalo, Yupia, Additional District & Session Judge (ADSC) of Basar, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Daporijo,Roing, Pasighat, Changlang, Bomdila, Seppa, Ziro, Yupia, Aalo and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) of Yingkiong, Palin, Pangin, Khonsa, Longding, Tawang, Yupia, Hawai, Anini. Total of 23 Benches were constituted to conduct the National Lok Adalat in the State.

Lok Adalat is a crucial Alternative Disputes Resolution Mechanism available to common people. It is a forum where the disputes/ cases pending in the court of law or at pre-litigation stage are settled/ compromised amicably.

The matters is negotiated and settled without formal institution It is speedy and cost effective which can give immense relief to the parties (the litigants), where long pending cases are settled in a speedy manner to lessen the burden of the courts. National Lok Adalats are organized simultaneously in all Districts and High Courts on a pre-fixed date.

In Lok Adalats a cases such as Criminal Compoundable Cases, Bank Recovery Cases, Motor Accident Claims, Matrimonial Disputes, Cheque Bounce Cases under the Negotiable Instrument Act, Labour Disputes, and other Civil Cases were taken up.

Over 235 Cases were disposed out of 2008 taken up listed cases and amount of ₹61,28,784/- (Rupees Sixty One Lakh Twenty Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Eighty Four) were total settlement amount. The next National Lok Adalat will be organised on 9th September, 2023.