APCC ask Govts to break silence over reports of Chinese village in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- It has been three days that both the State and Central Government have not issued any statement on recent Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh where China has constructed a village consisting of about 101 homes with in house capacity of 2000 people. State and Central Government is maintaining distrustful silence when the whole nation is waiting for the Governments to take action against China, alleged Arunachal Pradesh Congress committee ( APCC ) in a press statement issued by Mina Toko, Genral Secretary, APCC.

The statement said that ” Nothing is more humiliating for the people of Arunachal Pradesh as China claims the State as part of Southern Tibet and taking away our land little by little , while our Government is telling lies that it is ‘Keeping Close Watch’ on border. In the era of satellites and modern technology it is delusive to believe that our Government is not aware of the construction work undertook along the border areas. Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) questions if the Government is personalising Satellites imagery and mapping to trade the country’s Sovereignty and integrity across border. If Centre is at strict vigil why objection was not raised before China started the Construction?

Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh is becoming Power-Show event to insult the very existence of India. Such infrastructure development by China in Indian side of border is total failure of successive administration (BJP), Mina stated.

Elaborating the work done by UPA govt, Mina stated that ” UPA govt. completed 40 border roads in Arunachal Pradesh including construction of border road till Limekang HQ , a Village in Upper Subansiri District bordering China. It is in 1959, our 15 brave solider fought in LAC to safeguard the border area where today China constructed 101 Houses. It is our Army’s Long Range Patrolling exercise for months without food and water in the wild to safeguarded our border which our Prime Minister is trading off shamefully, the statement said .

Further Mina stated, “Since the inception of BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh the state is lacking 5-6 years of infrastructure development in border areas. There is no infrastructure development 70-80 km away in Indian Side of LAC where as China has settled a village and developed infrastructure for military use. Hence, the BJP govt. Led by Pema Khandu and BJP parliamentarians must give account of Rs.50,000 crore spent on road connectivity in the state in past years as claimed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah” Mina added in her statment.

What is visible is that, the BJP Govt in the state has put up few hoardings in the middle of Town Vegetable Market to showcase ‘Smart City’ in flex for years where as China has built whole town inside Indian territory. Hence ,the speculation , if the fund for building Smart City in the State is traded off to China. This is such a petty that BJP claim themselves as ‘ Chowkidar Rashtra ka’- they are the Judas of the Nation indeed, stated APCC general secretary.

Further, APCC demands for ,on ground identification of the development and uproot the construction undertook by China at the border to safeguard our country’s Sovereignty and territorial integrity. If fail to do so ,then PM Modi and CM Pema Khandu must resign from their respective post on moral ground.