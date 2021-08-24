AAPSU expresses displeasure over delay in publication of draft of non APST

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- A delegation of All Arunachal Pradesh students’union (AAPSU) led by its President Hawa Bagang, General Secretary Tobom Dai and accompanied by All Nyishi Students’Union (ANSU) General Secretary Sri Gora Rikam Bai today called on Minister SJETA Alo Libang at his Civil secretariat office Itanagar and expressed the union displeasure on the inordinate delay in publication of the draft proposal relating to existing system of issuing “APST certificates to offsprings of Non APST father and APST mother” even after completion of almost one and half year time period spanning over two meeting.

it is to informed that after relentless pursuasion by AAPSU,the state government finally relented to constitute an all party high power committee including members from all the political parties, AAPSU,AITF, APSCW under the chairmanship of Hon’ble Minister SJETA Sri Alo Libang and Mrs Niharika Rai secretary SJETA as the Member secretary.

The first meeting was convened on 19th February 2020, followed by second sitting on 29th June 2020.

The inordinate delay in publishing the basic draft proposal even after a lapse of one and half year, several sittings, verbal pleadings amply reflect the non serious attitude of the concerned department on the all important issue.

ANSU GS Gora Rikam stated that the the union has taken cognizance of issue and foster early tabling of the Bill in the State Assembly. The Union strongly support the demand of the apex students organisation in the interest of the indigenous people and condemned the department for intentionally delay.

Hon’ble Minister SJETA Sri Alo Libang has informed the visiting delegation that since the Member Secretary is out of station and will be joining office only on 30th of this month the process will be expedited after that on a time bound manner without further delay.

The union once again opine that lack of any functioning law to check the offspring of Tribal women married to a non APST Father fraudulently availing rights in the name of APST is a dangerous menace that pose a great threat to the tribal society and no further lingering will be tolerated by the union.