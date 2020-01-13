Unity in diversity is our greatest identity and strength- Chowna Mein

Diyun

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday while participating in the 17th Annual School foundation day of Mahabodhi school at Diyun has said that Unity in diversity is our greatest identity and strength. He said that ours is a distinct state, where there are so many different tribes, religions, languages, rituals and festivals. Despite this, we stand with complete unity. The Deputy Chief Minister said that the new generation must not let this identity be lost.

Mein added that there is urgent need to promote our government schools like the private schools so that proper facilities are created to provide holistic and good education system to the children.

He urged upon the teachers to play a pivotal role to help prepare the next generation of students to face the highly competitive world.

“Our youths have the potential to excel in all fields and take the state forward rapidly. We need to give them opportunity through programs and policies and a corruption-free government,” he said.

He informed that in an effort to make the government effective, transparent, responsive and accountable to the people, various measures have been introduced for governance reform by the state government.

Mein said that the state government under young and dynamic Chief Minister Pema Khandu is strongly committed for all round development of the state. A holistic development vision plan has been evolved to ensure all round development of the state.

He said the state government will support the promotion, protection and preservation of the rich cultural heritage of various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that state government in the next five year aims to plant one crore tree and for this our collective effort is required to make every district a model and green district.

He sought support from Bhikkhu sangha to help promote the local dialect in the schools and temple to protect and preserve script, language, culture and traditions.

Mein lauded the initiatives of Mahabodhi Society for running schools and health centres in various parts of the state. He also lauded the contribution made by the Rama Krishna Mission, the Vivekananda Mission and the Christian missionaries in the education and health sectors in the state.

He said the government would extend all possible help to such charitable societies and organizations, irrespective of their religious background.

“Our government is a secular one and we believe that all must grow equally and parallel,” he said.

He also announced to incorporate and sanction fund under RIDF to improve the dilapidated road condition from Diyun to Namsai in the next budget.

Replying to a memorandum submitted by the Mahabodhi Maitri Mandala Arunachal Pradesh branch, Mein assured to look into their demands and provide every possible support.

MLA Diyun/Bordumsa Samlung Mossang, General Secretary Mohabodhi Society Bangalore Venerable Bhikkhu Ananda also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Mein inaugurated the extension building of Mahabodhi School in presence of MLA Diyun/Bordumsa Samlung Mossang, General Secretary Mahabodhi Society Bangalore Venerable Bhikkhu Ananda, Chairman Mahabodhi Maitri Mandala, Arunachal Branch Diyun, Venerable Bhikkhu Panyarakhita, Former MLA Namsai C.P.Namchoom, DC Changlang RKSharma, DC Namsai B.Talukdar and many other dignitaries.

Children mesmerized the audience with their various colourful extravaganzas.

Mein also gave away prizes of various events to students, parents and teachers.