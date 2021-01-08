Road,  Air and IT connectivity is improving in Arunachal Pradesh-  Dilip Saikia

ITANAGAR: Road, Air and IT connectivity is improving in Arunachal Pradesh, stated BJP national general secretary and in charge of Arunachal Pradesh Dilip Saikia .

Talking to press here on Thursday Saikia who is also an MP from Assam said the thumping victory has increased the responsibility of BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh.

“I assure that the party will take care of the needs of the people of Arunachal,” he said.

Arunachal will witness more development in the days to come,” he added. BJP national general secretary also shared that he held consultative meetings with various community based organizations which include NES, TSD, ABK, Tai Khampti Singpho council, Monpa Mimang Tsokpa and GWS at Yazali and Itanagar respectively.

“I have series of meeting with several wings of the party which include BJYM, MM, state executive members, district presidents, district party incharges, former ministers, IMC elected corporater and others and discussed various issue of the party and have also directed several advisory for the welfare of the people and development of state and at the same time for strengthening of the party from grassroots” Saikia said.

“I also visited Lower Subanisir district. Besides interacting with party cadre, meet various CBO leaders too,” he said.

“ I will see that my appointment to the Incharge of Arunachal Pradesh also bring the relationship with Assam more stronger through culturally, socially and otherwise” Saikia added.