Arunachal: Seram and Kongkul village carries out massive flood control works to save MDR

Pasighat- ( By- Maksam Tayeng ): The villagers of Seram and Kongkul village under Namsing Circle, Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District have been seen working hard carrying out mass social service of flood protection works in between Seram and Borguli village to save Mebo Dhola Road which is on the verge of wash away soon.

The villagers of Seram and Kongkul have been working at this point of Mebo Dhola Road in between Borguli and Seram village, at Kesung Patang area where barely few metres are left to wash away Mebo Dhola Road like that of Namsing where portion of the same road was washed away recently.

The villagers were seen engaging their men and materials including engaging an domesticated Elephant to lift logs and trees cut down to be put on the bank of river Siang where erosion was continuously taking place. This portion of Mebo Dhola Road if breached may turn out to be more disastrous as the course of Siang River may enter into Tatsing River where depth of this small river is lower than the flooding Siang river. If Siang river joins with Tatsing the entire agricultural fields of Borguli and Seram will be destroyed and the newly shifted Seram village from its old location will also again get washed away by Siang River.

It is worth mentioning here that the entire old course of Siang River got completely changed after the major Chinese flood of the year 2000. Siang River’s course started changing since that year’s flood which as per sources had taken place due to releasing of huge volumes of river water by China through the Dams they constructed upon Siang river in the upper ridges of this river which is called Tsangpo in Tibet.

Meanwhile, the Seram village Secretary, Amit Modi informed that, the villagers of Seram are working hard to minimize the soil erosion by erecting boulder bunds, felling trees on the river bank by holding back/tightening the trunk by strong wire, by using banana trees etc.

“We are however thankful to local MLA Lombo Tayeng and the department of WRD and PWD for helping us in providing basic materials like boulder, wires, JCBs etc by which we could do a good and successful social service of voluntary flood protection works”, added Modi and also hinted of carrying out similar works tomorrow also.

On the other hand, the Namsing village is still continuing its voluntary flood protection works at the site in between Namsing and Kongkul villages where a portion of Mebo Dhola Road was breached recently and the Namsing village is under the verge of erosion. The engineers of WRD, PWD were also seen supervising the works at the site. Two electric poles were also shifted from the location in order to protect the poles from being washed away by the flooding Siang River and also to provide regular power supply to the people of Lower Mebo.