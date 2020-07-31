Arunachal: CoSAAP mourns Emar Ete’s demise

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) deeply mourns on the untimely demise of late Emar Ete APCS (Admn.Grade) who expired in harness on 29th July 2020 at Itanagar.

Late Ete, born on 30th July 1961 entered in the state’s Cream service (APCS) as Circle Officer in April 1987 has served the state in various capacities including as a teacher in his prime career to the best of his abilities with utmost dedication. He was an able and most experienced administrator with high sense of moral values and ethics. At the time of his demise late Ete was holding the post of Joint Secretary Health & Family Welfare, Urban Development and Housing in the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

In his sudden demise, the state government, the employees fraternity and Galo Society have lost a dedicated personality and the vacuum created by his death Will be hard to get filled in. CoSAAP Conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and Pray for Eternal Peace of the Departed Soul.

Further, CoSAAP appealed the State Govt. particularly the department of Personnel to render immediate relief services including providing a compassionate appointment in govt. Job to the bereaved family member of Let. Ete.