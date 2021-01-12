Arunachal:  RGU awarded ‘Best Central University of the Year – 2020’ in 3rd Himalayan Educators Summit-2020

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh was awarded the title of Best Central University of the Year 2020 during the 3rd Himalayan Educators Summit-2020 & 3rd Divya Himgiri Himalayan State Education Excellence Award-2020 to recognize the efforts of leading educational institutes of the Himalayan States that are substantially contributing to the Education sector.

The award was conferred during ‘International Science & Technology Festival’ organised on from 9th to 11th January 2021 at Dehradun in Collaboration with The Institution of Engineers (India), Uttarakhand; State Council for Science & Technology, Govt. of Uttarakhand; Uttarakhand School Education Department; Uttarakhand Technical Education Department & Society for Research and Development in Science, Technology & Agriculture. The Summit was organized at The Institution of Engineers (India), Uttarakhand State Centre, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, with the theme “Innovation, Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Start-up in the purview of National Education Policy”, which aims to showcase India’s efforts in science & technology promotion through communication for transforming India. It was a platform to increase awareness about science, technology, and innovation in society and to reach out to the next generation.

The major attractions of the summit were Himalayan State Educator’s Summit-2020, Himalayan State Education Excellence Award-2020, Himalayan Meet, Science Literature Festival (Bookfair, Book release), Science & Technology Exhibition, Science & Technology Education Expo (Where Science, Technical, Medical & Agricultural educational Institution and other Scientific & Technical Government Institution Showcase their R&D and Publication), Science & Technology Educators Conference, Young Scientist Conclave, Women Scientist Entrepreneur Conclave, Vigyan Manthan (theme base Panel discussions, Interaction and Communication with Eminent Scientist, Authors, Writers and Professors) and Vigyan Spandan (Poster & Debate competition, Storytelling). Other significant sessions include ‘Drone Technology in India: Challenges & Opportunities’, ‘Building Self Sustainable Smart Indian Cities: Idea and Approaches’, ‘Protection of Biodiversity in the Himalayas: Issues, Challenges & Implications of Intellectual Property Rights’ & Allied Agriculture Activities in Mountain Region: A Co-operative Approach with New Technology.

The award for ‘Best Central University of the Year 2020’ was received by Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor on behalf of the Rajiv Gandhi University through virtual medium. Also present on the occasion was Prof. Sumpam Tangjang, Dean, Students Welfare, RGU. The live award ceremony was hosted at the Main Auditorium, Institution of Engineers (India) Uttarakhand State Center, Dehradun.

While receiving the ward, Prof. Kushwaha stated “Team RGU is committed towards a collective future with full dedication. Even during standstill brought about by the COVID 19 Pandemic, RGU continued to perform and fulfil all responsibilities and expectations as per schedule. Due to this resilience RGU could bag this prestigious recognition. I dedicate this award to RGU fraternity for their hard work.”