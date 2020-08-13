Arunachal: Ojing Tasing assured all round development of Pangkang

ADVERTISEMENT

Pangkan: Ojing Tasing, MLA Pangin Boleng MLA today assured all round development of Pangkang ( Jorkong ), one of the most remote villages of Siang district at an accelerated pace and asserted many development would come up in coming days.

He said he would take up all round development of the constituency in particulars and opined the party politics should not prove to be any hindrance as far as the development of constituency is concerned.

The present government would take all steps that are necessary for prosperity of the people. As local MLA of the areas, he would take special care of education, health drinking water and irrigation etc. and would improve road connectivity and other pending issues on priority.

He also visited ongoing construction of Community Hall (DERE) executed by Hydro-power department Pangin Division under UNTIED Fund and appreciated its Quality and progress. He was accompanied by Dr.kaling Tamuk DRCHO Saing, Dr.Tonu Taki MO,Riga PHC and Er.Tanom Tatak AE, Hydro power.