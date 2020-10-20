Arunachal: No assistance has been provided to flood affected Ego village even after a month- MLA  

Itanagar- Talking to press here on Tuesday the Gokar Basar, MLA Basar constituency has informed that “till now no assistance has been provided to restore normalcy in the affected areas of Ego village”. The MLA also said the ex gratia of death people have not been released yet.

However nothing has happened though almost a month has passed. Through district administration we have sent a damage report to the state government,” said MLA Basar. On Tuesday he met the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar here at the Civil Secretariat to press the state government for the help.

He has appealed to the state government to immediately send a team to the areas affected due cloudburst on September 17. “I met the Chief Minister on September 23 last to seek assistance and was assured of help.

“I have appealed to the Chief Secretary to send a team to assess the damage at ground level. He has assured to send the team. The Dari circle especially has been hit the hardest. Sago circle has also suffered partial damage,” informed MLA.

Further he shared that Ego camp town has been completely washed away and Ego River is now flowing through the township area. “In most areas there is no electricity. The roads, WRC, horticulture, agriculture fields, irrigation channels, government and private property etc all have been damaged. This is the worst damage caused by a natural disaster in the history of our area,” he added.

The MLA also said the ex gratia of death people have not been released yet and he is pursuing the matter with officials of the disaster management. “I am doing whatever is possible from my side.

Various NGOs including community based organizations have supported the affected people and I thank them. However, unless state government help, complete restoration will not be possible,” he said.

The Leparadas district administration has however carried out assessment which may be released first so that immediate restoration work may be taken up. Few area of Dari circle still cut off from the rest of country and due to non availability of power and water supply to the locals there has been lots of untold problems being faced for more than one month.

The local has high hope from the government for releasing of financial grand or a special package to build up the Ego township and other damaged property is restored at an early date. Basar added