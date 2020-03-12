Arunachal: IOCL CGM calls on CM Pema Khandu

Itanagar

Chief General Manager of Indian Oil Assam Oil Division State Office G Ramesh called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu here today along with this officers.

During the meeting, the AOD state office requested the state government for land for setting up of LPG Bottling Plant in lieu of existing Kimin Bottling Plant. They informed that the existing bottling plant in Kimin has safety issues and there is limited scope for expansion due to limited land availability.

The company also requested for land for setting up of Large Format Retail Outlets with high tankage capacity for western and eastern sector of Arunachal Pradesh. They also requested for appointment of a nodal officer from Arunachal govt for any CSR activities of IOCL in Arunachal Pradesh.

Responding to these requests, Chief Minister expressed happiness that setting up of LPG plant and retail outlet in Arunachal will keep the supply of these essential items intact even during the prolonged blockade in Assam due to bandh, agitations or violence. He assured all support to the company for speedy installation of these plants.