Arunachal: Indian Army Refurbished PHC at Kibithu in Anjaw Dist

KIBITHU- An existing Primary Health Centre ( PHC ) has been operationalised and refurbished in Kibithu, Anjaw District, Arunachal Pradesh on 04 Mar 21 with the support of Indian Army.

Spear Corps of Indian Army has come forward to help the villagers in operationalising and refurbishing the existing health centre which will enable better medical cover to remote villages of Anjaw District.

The gesture of the medical team of Indian Army was appreciated by the local population.

The facility will benefit approx 175 individuals who are dependent on this medical infrastructure.