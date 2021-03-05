Arunachal: Free solar lamps distributed to students in Tawang

TAWANG- Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Sang Phuntsok, distributed free solar lamps to the students of Govt. Town Secondary School Tawang this morning in presence of DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntsok, PO APEDA Tawang Lobsang Chudup, Head Mistress Smti Anku Padi and other officers.

The free solar lamps are being distributed all over Arunachal Pradesh to the students of Government schools studying in classes 1 to 10 under Ministry of New and renewable energy(MNRE), Govt of India Free distribution of solar study lamps scheme(Phase-III), informed PO APEDA Tawang Lobsang Chudup while giving demonstration on how to use these solar lamps to the students. The students of other schools will also get this free solar lamps he added.

DC in his address to the students conveyed his best wishes to those students who are going to face board examinations soon. He further said that Town Secondary School Tawang has been doing very well in academic results, and is one of the best schools in the district which can compete with any private educational institutions.

He later distributed the free solar lamps to the students and advised them to devotee maximum time in studies and make their parents proud.

Headmistress Town Secondary school Tawang Anku Padi conveyed her gratitude to DC and APEDA department for selecting her school to receive first free solar study lamps in the district. She later felicitated DC and other officers.